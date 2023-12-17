Returns On Capital At F J Benjamin Holdings (Catalist:F10) Have Hit The Brakes

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at F J Benjamin Holdings (Catalist:F10) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for F J Benjamin Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = S$2.6m ÷ (S$84m - S$35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, F J Benjamin Holdings has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 9.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for F J Benjamin Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating F J Benjamin Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For F J Benjamin Holdings Tell Us?

Over the past five years, F J Benjamin Holdings' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if F J Benjamin Holdings doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

On a side note, F J Benjamin Holdings' current liabilities are still rather high at 42% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On F J Benjamin Holdings' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to F J Benjamin Holdings' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 51% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think F J Benjamin Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing F J Benjamin Holdings that you might find interesting.

