Returns On Capital At Farm Fresh Berhad (KLSE:FFB) Paint A Concerning Picture

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Farm Fresh Berhad (KLSE:FFB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Farm Fresh Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = RM63m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM187m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Farm Fresh Berhad has an ROCE of 5.9%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.9% average generated by the Food industry.

In the above chart we have measured Farm Fresh Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Farm Fresh Berhad for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Farm Fresh Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.9% from 13% four years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Farm Fresh Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 15% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Farm Fresh Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Farm Fresh Berhad. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Like most companies, Farm Fresh Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

