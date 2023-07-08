Returns On Capital At FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after we looked into FD Technologies (LON:FDP), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for FD Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = UK£7.2m ÷ (UK£374m - UK£137m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

So, FD Technologies has an ROCE of 3.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 9.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for FD Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for FD Technologies.

What Does the ROCE Trend For FD Technologies Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at FD Technologies. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 8.9% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect FD Technologies to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, FD Technologies' current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 37% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 53% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

