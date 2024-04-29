Returns On Capital At Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Have Stalled

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Federal Signal's (NYSE:FSS) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Federal Signal is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$225m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$196m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Federal Signal has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Machinery industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Federal Signal's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Federal Signal .

What Can We Tell From Federal Signal's ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 16% and the business has deployed 65% more capital into its operations. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Federal Signal has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Federal Signal has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 222% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

While Federal Signal doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation for FSS on our platform.

