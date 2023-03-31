The Returns On Capital At Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Foot Locker is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$651m ÷ (US$7.9b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, Foot Locker has an ROCE of 10%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Specialty Retail industry average of 15%, it's not as good.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Foot Locker compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Foot Locker's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 10% from 24% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Foot Locker's ROCE

In summary, Foot Locker is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Foot Locker has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Foot Locker and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

