Returns On Capital At FoundPac Group Berhad (KLSE:FPGROUP) Paint A Concerning Picture

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating FoundPac Group Berhad (KLSE:FPGROUP), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for FoundPac Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM11m ÷ (RM125m - RM9.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, FoundPac Group Berhad has an ROCE of 10.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 14%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of FoundPac Group Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For FoundPac Group Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of FoundPac Group Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 14% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On FoundPac Group Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that FoundPac Group Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 37% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing FoundPac Group Berhad that you might find interesting.

