Returns On Capital At Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Have Stalled

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Frontdoor:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$219m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$365m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Frontdoor has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Services industry average of 7.0%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Frontdoor compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Frontdoor here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Frontdoor, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line On Frontdoor's ROCE

In summary, Frontdoor isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. Since the stock has declined 18% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

