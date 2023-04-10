Returns On Capital At Frontier Transport Holdings (JSE:FTH) Have Stalled

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Frontier Transport Holdings (JSE:FTH), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Frontier Transport Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = R327m ÷ (R2.3b - R428m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Frontier Transport Holdings has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.6% generated by the Transportation industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Frontier Transport Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Frontier Transport Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Frontier Transport Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Frontier Transport Holdings' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Frontier Transport Holdings in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Frontier Transport Holdings' ROCE

In a nutshell, Frontier Transport Holdings has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 154% return in the last three years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Like most companies, Frontier Transport Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Frontier Transport Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

