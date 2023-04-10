Returns On Capital At FRoSTA (FRA:NLM) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at FRoSTA (FRA:NLM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on FRoSTA is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = €31m ÷ (€383m - €125m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, FRoSTA has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 9.1% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating FRoSTA's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For FRoSTA Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at FRoSTA, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On FRoSTA's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that FRoSTA is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 14% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

FRoSTA does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

