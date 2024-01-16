Returns On Capital At Gap (NYSE:GPS) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Gap (NYSE:GPS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gap:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$410m ÷ (US$11b - US$3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Thus, Gap has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gap compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gap here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Gap Tell Us?

In terms of Gap's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.2% from 24% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Gap's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Gap is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Gap does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Gap that you might be interested in.

