The Returns On Capital At Gattaca (LON:GATC) Don't Inspire Confidence

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. On that note, looking into Gattaca (LON:GATC), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gattaca:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = UK£2.1m ÷ (UK£81m - UK£49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Gattaca has an ROCE of 6.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gattaca compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Gattaca Tell Us?

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Gattaca. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 15% five years ago but has since fallen to 6.4%. On top of that, the business is utilizing 50% less capital within its operations. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

On a side note, Gattaca's current liabilities are still rather high at 60% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 1.0% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

