Returns On Capital At GLG (ASX:GLE) Have Hit The Brakes

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at GLG (ASX:GLE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for GLG:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$7.9m ÷ (US$111m - US$42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, GLG has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Luxury industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for GLG's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of GLG, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is GLG's ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, GLG's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect GLG to be a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 38% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From GLG's ROCE

In a nutshell, GLG has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has gained an impressive 72% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for GLG (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

