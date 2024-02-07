The Returns On Capital At Good Drinks Australia (ASX:GDA) Don't Inspire Confidence

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Good Drinks Australia (ASX:GDA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Good Drinks Australia:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = AU$1.8m ÷ (AU$134m - AU$45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Good Drinks Australia has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Beverage industry average of 3.8%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Good Drinks Australia's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Good Drinks Australia here for free.

So How Is Good Drinks Australia's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Good Drinks Australia doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 8.5% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Good Drinks Australia's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 34% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 2.0%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

Our Take On Good Drinks Australia's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Good Drinks Australia in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 64% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Good Drinks Australia you'll probably want to know about.

