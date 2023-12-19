Returns On Capital At Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Granite Ridge Resources' (NYSE:GRNT) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Granite Ridge Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$163m ÷ (US$921m - US$70m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Granite Ridge Resources has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%.

Check out our latest analysis for Granite Ridge Resources

roce

In the above chart we have measured Granite Ridge Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Granite Ridge Resources here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 19% for the last two years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 109% in that time. 19% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Granite Ridge Resources has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Granite Ridge Resources has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Yet over the last three years the stock has declined 33%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Granite Ridge Resources (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Granite Ridge Resources isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.