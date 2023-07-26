Returns On Capital At Gym Group (LON:GYM) Paint A Concerning Picture

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Gym Group (LON:GYM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Gym Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = UK£10m ÷ (UK£596m - UK£65m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Gym Group has an ROCE of 1.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gym Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Gym Group.

What Can We Tell From Gym Group's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Gym Group doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.2%, but since then they've fallen to 1.9%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Gym Group has decreased its current liabilities to 11% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Gym Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 65% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

