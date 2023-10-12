The Returns On Capital At Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Don't Inspire Confidence

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. So after glancing at the trends within Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hanesbrands is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$374m ÷ (US$6.3b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Hanesbrands has an ROCE of 8.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hanesbrands compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hanesbrands here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Hanesbrands' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 16% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Hanesbrands to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Hanesbrands' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 71% in the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Hanesbrands and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

