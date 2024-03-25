Returns On Capital At Hawesko Holding (ETR:HAW) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Hawesko Holding (ETR:HAW), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hawesko Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = €31m ÷ (€439m - €166m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Hawesko Holding has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

View our latest analysis for Hawesko Holding

roce

In the above chart we have measured Hawesko Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hawesko Holding for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Hawesko Holding doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 22% five years ago. However it looks like Hawesko Holding might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Hawesko Holding has decreased its current liabilities to 38% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Hawesko Holding's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 1.2% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Hawesko Holding we've found 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.