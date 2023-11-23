The Returns On Capital At HeveaBoard Berhad (KLSE:HEVEA) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. On that note, looking into HeveaBoard Berhad (KLSE:HEVEA), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on HeveaBoard Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.015 = RM6.3m ÷ (RM482m - RM50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, HeveaBoard Berhad has an ROCE of 1.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Forestry industry average of 3.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for HeveaBoard Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering HeveaBoard Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at HeveaBoard Berhad. About five years ago, returns on capital were 3.5%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on HeveaBoard Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From HeveaBoard Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 38% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

