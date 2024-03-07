The Returns On Capital At Hiap Teck Venture Berhad (KLSE:HIAPTEK) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Hiap Teck Venture Berhad (KLSE:HIAPTEK) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hiap Teck Venture Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = RM57m ÷ (RM1.9b - RM618m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, Hiap Teck Venture Berhad has an ROCE of 4.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 5.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Hiap Teck Venture Berhad.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Hiap Teck Venture Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 4.5%. However it looks like Hiap Teck Venture Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, Hiap Teck Venture Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 32% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Hiap Teck Venture Berhad's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Hiap Teck Venture Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 36% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

