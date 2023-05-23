Returns On Capital At Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad (KLSE:HOHUP) Paint A Concerning Picture

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad (KLSE:HOHUP) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = RM28m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM685m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad has an ROCE of 3.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.5%.

View our latest analysis for Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.4% from 14% five years ago. However it looks like Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Story continues

On a side note, Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 45% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 40% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here