The Returns On Capital At Homeritz Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HOMERIZ) Don't Inspire Confidence

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Homeritz Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HOMERIZ) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Homeritz Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM34m ÷ (RM292m - RM14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

Thus, Homeritz Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

View our latest analysis for Homeritz Corporation Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured Homeritz Corporation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Homeritz Corporation Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Homeritz Corporation Berhad's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Homeritz Corporation Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 4.8% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Homeritz Corporation Berhad (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

While Homeritz Corporation Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.