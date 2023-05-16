Returns On Capital At HRnetGroup (SGX:CHZ) Have Stalled

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at HRnetGroup (SGX:CHZ) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for HRnetGroup, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = S$72m ÷ (S$484m - S$101m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, HRnetGroup has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Professional Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for HRnetGroup compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for HRnetGroup.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for HRnetGroup's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if HRnetGroup doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. This probably explains why HRnetGroup is paying out 58% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, HRnetGroup has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 8.5% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to continue researching HRnetGroup, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While HRnetGroup may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

