Returns On Capital At Hydro One (TSE:H) Have Hit The Brakes

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Hydro One (TSE:H) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hydro One:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = CA$1.8b ÷ (CA$33b - CA$2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Hydro One has an ROCE of 6.1%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.8% generated by the Electric Utilities industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Hydro One's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Hydro One .

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Hydro One. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.1% and the business has deployed 33% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Hydro One's ROCE

As we've seen above, Hydro One's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 111% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Hydro One we've found 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

