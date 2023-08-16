Returns On Capital At InnoTek (SGX:M14) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at InnoTek (SGX:M14), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on InnoTek is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = S$3.5m ÷ (S$253m - S$64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, InnoTek has an ROCE of 1.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 5.4%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for InnoTek's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of InnoTek, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For InnoTek Tell Us?

In terms of InnoTek's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.5%, but since then they've fallen to 1.8%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for InnoTek in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 26% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

If you want to know some of the risks facing InnoTek we've found 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

