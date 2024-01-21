Returns On Capital At Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) Have Hit The Brakes

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Integer Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = US$173m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$203m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Integer Holdings has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Integer Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Integer Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From Integer Holdings' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Integer Holdings' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.6% and the business has deployed 21% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Integer Holdings has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 30% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

