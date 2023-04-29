Returns On Capital At Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Have Stalled

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Iridium Communications, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = US$81m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$116m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Iridium Communications has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Telecom industry average of 6.5%.

View our latest analysis for Iridium Communications

roce

In the above chart we have measured Iridium Communications' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Iridium Communications here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 29% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. When a company effectively decreases its assets base, it's not usually a sign to be optimistic on that company. In addition to that, since the ROCE doesn't scream "quality" at 2.9%, it's hard to get excited about these developments.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Iridium Communications isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 448% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Iridium Communications (including 1 which is concerning) .

While Iridium Communications may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here