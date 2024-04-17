Returns On Capital At JAG Berhad (KLSE:JAG) Paint A Concerning Picture

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at JAG Berhad (KLSE:JAG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for JAG Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = RM3.1m ÷ (RM305m - RM51m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, JAG Berhad has an ROCE of 1.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 5.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for JAG Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating JAG Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering JAG Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of JAG Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 1.9% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by JAG Berhad's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. However the stock has delivered a 68% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

Like most companies, JAG Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

