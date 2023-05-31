The Returns On Capital At Jumbo Group (Catalist:42R) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Jumbo Group (Catalist:42R) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Jumbo Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = S$11m ÷ (S$121m - S$38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Jumbo Group has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 4.2% generated by the Hospitality industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Jumbo Group

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Jumbo Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Jumbo Group.

What Can We Tell From Jumbo Group's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Jumbo Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 31%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 14%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Jumbo Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 44% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you're still interested in Jumbo Group it's worth checking out our FREE intrinsic value approximation to see if it's trading at an attractive price in other respects.

While Jumbo Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here