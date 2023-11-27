Returns On Capital At Kawan Food Berhad (KLSE:KAWAN) Have Stalled

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Kawan Food Berhad (KLSE:KAWAN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Kawan Food Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = RM26m ÷ (RM464m - RM47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Kawan Food Berhad has an ROCE of 6.2%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 6.2%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Kawan Food Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kawan Food Berhad here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Kawan Food Berhad. The company has consistently earned 6.2% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 26% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Kawan Food Berhad's ROCE

In summary, Kawan Food Berhad has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 7.6% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

