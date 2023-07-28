The Returns On Capital At Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM145m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM319m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 5.9% it's much better.

View our latest analysis for Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 18% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

Our Take On Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 12% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

While Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here