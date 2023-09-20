Returns On Capital At Kimlun Corporation Berhad (KLSE:KIMLUN) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Kimlun Corporation Berhad (KLSE:KIMLUN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Kimlun Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0099 = RM9.5m ÷ (RM1.4b - RM467m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Kimlun Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 1.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.8%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Kimlun Corporation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Kimlun Corporation Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of Kimlun Corporation Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 1.0%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Kimlun Corporation Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 33% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Kimlun Corporation Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 25% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Kimlun Corporation Berhad (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

