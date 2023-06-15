Returns On Capital At KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) Have Hit The Brakes

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for KPJ Healthcare Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = RM426m ÷ (RM7.6b - RM1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, KPJ Healthcare Berhad has an ROCE of 7.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for KPJ Healthcare Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for KPJ Healthcare Berhad.

What Can We Tell From KPJ Healthcare Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of KPJ Healthcare Berhad's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 7.2% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 74% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while KPJ Healthcare Berhad has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And with the stock having returned a mere 24% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

