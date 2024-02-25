Returns On Capital At Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Have Hit The Brakes

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Kraft Heinz, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = US$5.4b ÷ (US$90b - US$8.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Kraft Heinz has an ROCE of 6.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kraft Heinz compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Kraft Heinz .

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Kraft Heinz, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Kraft Heinz to be a multi-bagger going forward. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Kraft Heinz has been paying out a decent 49% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Our Take On Kraft Heinz's ROCE

In summary, Kraft Heinz isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 41% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Kraft Heinz and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

