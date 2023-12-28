The Returns On Capital At Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kura Sushi USA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0012 = US$332k ÷ (US$305m - US$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Therefore, Kura Sushi USA has an ROCE of 0.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kura Sushi USA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Kura Sushi USA's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Kura Sushi USA doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.7% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Kura Sushi USA's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Kura Sushi USA is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 305% return over the last three years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Kura Sushi USA (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

