Returns On Capital At Landis+Gyr Group (VTX:LAND) Have Hit The Brakes

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Landis+Gyr Group (VTX:LAND) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Landis+Gyr Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$124m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$677m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Landis+Gyr Group has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 15%.

SWX:LAND Return on Capital Employed January 2nd 2024

In the above chart we have measured Landis+Gyr Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Landis+Gyr Group Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Landis+Gyr Group's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Landis+Gyr Group doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Landis+Gyr Group has been paying out a decent 44% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Our Take On Landis+Gyr Group's ROCE

In a nutshell, Landis+Gyr Group has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has gained an impressive 54% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you'd like to know more about Landis+Gyr Group, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

