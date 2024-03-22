Returns On Capital At LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for LCI Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$123m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$395m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, LCI Industries has an ROCE of 4.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured LCI Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for LCI Industries .

What Does the ROCE Trend For LCI Industries Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at LCI Industries doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Key Takeaway

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for LCI Industries have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. However the stock has delivered a 79% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for LCI Industries you'll probably want to know about.

While LCI Industries isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

