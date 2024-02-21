The Returns On Capital At Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad (KLSE:LSH) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad (KLSE:LSH), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM80m ÷ (RM590m - RM157m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 14% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

See our latest analysis for Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 27% over the last four years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 51% to shareholders over the last year. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.