Returns On Capital At LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Paint A Concerning Picture

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after we looked into LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for LivaNova, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = US$43m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$288m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, LivaNova has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.7%.

In the above chart we have measured LivaNova's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for LivaNova.

So How Is LivaNova's ROCE Trending?

In terms of LivaNova's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 4.9% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect LivaNova to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 56% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

LivaNova could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

