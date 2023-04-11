Returns On Capital At LTKM Berhad (KLSE:LTKM) Have Hit The Brakes

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at LTKM Berhad (KLSE:LTKM) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for LTKM Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = RM9.4m ÷ (RM330m - RM71m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, LTKM Berhad has an ROCE of 3.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of LTKM Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For LTKM Berhad Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at LTKM Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at LTKM Berhad in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, LTKM Berhad has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 67% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

LTKM Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

