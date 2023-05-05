Returns On Capital At Luceco (LON:LUCE) Paint A Concerning Picture

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Luceco (LON:LUCE) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Luceco is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = UK£19m ÷ (UK£178m - UK£54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Luceco has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Electrical industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Luceco compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Luceco.

So How Is Luceco's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Luceco doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 15% from 35% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Luceco has decreased its current liabilities to 30% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Luceco's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Luceco is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 94% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

