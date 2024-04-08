Returns On Capital At Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad (KLSE:LYSAGHT) Have Hit The Brakes

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad (KLSE:LYSAGHT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = RM9.2m ÷ (RM186m - RM4.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad has an ROCE of 5.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.0% average generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

See our latest analysis for Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 5.1% and the business has deployed 22% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Story continues

Our Take On Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's ROCE

In summary, Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And with the stock having returned a mere 1.4% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad that you might be interested in.

While Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.