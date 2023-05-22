Returns On Capital At Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad (KLSE:LYSAGHT) Paint A Concerning Picture

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. Having said that, after a brief look, Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad (KLSE:LYSAGHT) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = RM9.9m ÷ (RM178m - RM5.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad has an ROCE of 5.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Metals and Mining industry average of 7.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad. To be more specific, the ROCE was 12% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 41% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

