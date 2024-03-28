Returns On Capital At M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Have Hit The Brakes

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over M.T.I Wireless Edge's (LON:MWE) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on M.T.I Wireless Edge is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$4.6m ÷ (US$45m - US$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, M.T.I Wireless Edge has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Communications industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for M.T.I Wireless Edge compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for M.T.I Wireless Edge .

What Does the ROCE Trend For M.T.I Wireless Edge Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 43% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 15%. 15% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that M.T.I Wireless Edge has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that M.T.I Wireless Edge has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 146% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing M.T.I Wireless Edge, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

