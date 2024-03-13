Returns On Capital At Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MSC) Have Stalled

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:MSC) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM149m ÷ (RM1.4b - RM453m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average of 5.8% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad .

So How Is Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 119% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 16%. Since 16% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 33% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

Our Take On Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In the end, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 185% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad that you might find interesting.

