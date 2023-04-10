The Returns On Capital At Marco Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MARCO) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. In light of that, from a first glance at Marco Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MARCO), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Marco Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM21m ÷ (RM251m - RM45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Marco Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.3% generated by the Retail Distributors industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Marco Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Marco Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Marco Holdings Berhad. About five years ago, returns on capital were 16%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Marco Holdings Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 18%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

Our Take On Marco Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Marco Holdings Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. However the stock has delivered a 92% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

