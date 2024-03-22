Returns On Capital At Marston's (LON:MARS) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Marston's (LON:MARS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Marston's, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = UK£121m ÷ (UK£2.5b - UK£238m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Marston's has an ROCE of 5.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 7.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Marston's' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Marston's .

What Can We Tell From Marston's' ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for Marston's' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Marston's to be a multi-bagger going forward.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Marston's isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 70% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

