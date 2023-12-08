Returns On Capital At Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS) Paint A Concerning Picture

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. On that note, looking into Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Maxis Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM1.9b ÷ (RM23b - RM5.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Maxis Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Wireless Telecom industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Maxis Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Maxis Berhad here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Maxis Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 18% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Maxis Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Maxis Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. And, the stock has remained flat over the last five years, so investors don't seem too impressed either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Maxis Berhad that you might find interesting.

