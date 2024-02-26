Returns On Capital At medmix (VTX:MEDX) Paint A Concerning Picture

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at medmix (VTX:MEDX) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for medmix:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = CHF17m ÷ (CHF1.0b - CHF178m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, medmix has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 15%.

See our latest analysis for medmix

roce

In the above chart we have measured medmix's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for medmix .

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at medmix doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.1% from 11% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that medmix is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last year has been flat, which isn't too surprising. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think medmix has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with medmix (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

While medmix isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.