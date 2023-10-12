The Returns On Capital At Mesiniaga Berhad (KLSE:MSNIAGA) Don't Inspire Confidence

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. On that note, looking into Mesiniaga Berhad (KLSE:MSNIAGA), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Mesiniaga Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = RM3.0m ÷ (RM229m - RM107m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Mesiniaga Berhad has an ROCE of 2.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 27%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mesiniaga Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Mesiniaga Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Mesiniaga Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 8.9% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Mesiniaga Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 47%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 2.5%. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

Our Take On Mesiniaga Berhad's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. However the stock has delivered a 46% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

Mesiniaga Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

