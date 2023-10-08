The Returns On Capital At Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Don't Inspire Confidence

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Meta Platforms is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$35b ÷ (US$207b - US$30b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Meta Platforms has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Meta Platforms' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Meta Platforms.

So How Is Meta Platforms' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Meta Platforms' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 28%, but they have dropped over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Meta Platforms is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 105% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Meta Platforms and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

